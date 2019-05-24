close
Sat May 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2019

NAB approves references agasint Kamran Michael

National

May 25, 2019

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau Karachi has approved a supplementary reference against Kamran Michael and others in the case for illegal allotments in the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Society.

The spokesman for NAB Karachi said the Executive Board in its meeting has approved supplementary reference against Kamran Michael and three other accused of illegally allotting three commercial plots in Karachi Port Trust Officers Cooperative Housing Society after taking bribe worth Rs110 million. Further investigations are underway.

