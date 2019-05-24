NAB approves references agasint Kamran Michael

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau Karachi has approved a supplementary reference against Kamran Michael and others in the case for illegal allotments in the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Society.

The spokesman for NAB Karachi said the Executive Board in its meeting has approved supplementary reference against Kamran Michael and three other accused of illegally allotting three commercial plots in Karachi Port Trust Officers Cooperative Housing Society after taking bribe worth Rs110 million. Further investigations are underway.