Exhibition of Islamic calligraphy opens at Lok Virsa

Islamabad: An exhibition of Islamic calligraphy by eminent calligraphist Aftab Ahmed Khan opened here today at the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum), Shakarparian under the aegis of the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

The exhibition has been organised to mark the holy month of Ramazan. A prestigious opening ceremony featuring ‘Na’tia kalam’ to pay tribute to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) was held at Heritage Museum.

Shafqat Jalil, federal secretary of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, was the chief guest at the occasion.