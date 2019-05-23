PM Imran Khan congratulates Modi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for success in a massive general election. With early election results showing Modi and his Hindu nationalist party with a commanding lead, Khan tweeted that he looked forward to working with Modi “for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia”.
