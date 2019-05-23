Traders protest robbery

Traders protest robbery: The traders staged a protest on the second consecutive day on Thursday to demand arrest of the robbers who had snatched Rs0.5 million from a businessman in a broad daylight. The protesters gathered outside the Press Club and chanted slogans against the police. They said they would observe a shutdown if the robbers were not arrested within two days. The protesters said the traders were being harassed in the name of taxes but they were not being provided security.