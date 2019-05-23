Business in Sindh

Sindh is full of natural resources, agricultural land, mountains and coastal belts. Karachi is the commercial and aviation hub of Pakistan. With the help of effective investment policies, the Sindh Board of Investment can play a vital role in attracting foreign direct investment in the different sectors of economy. Close coordination between departments will help achieve targets. Moreover, tourism can be attracted in the province through historical and cultural places like Thatta, Mohenjodaro, Gorakh Hill and Thar desert. Sukkur, Hyderabad and MirpurKhas airports may be upgraded to international airports to attract tourism in Sindh.

A ferry service can also be run with neighbouring countries. The Sindh Board of Investment should also become a member of the World Investment Promotion Agency (WAIPA) to attract foreign direct investment and uplift the socio-economic conditions of the people of the province.

Abdul Khalique

Karachi