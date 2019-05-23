close
Fri May 24, 2019
May 24, 2019

Fake money

Newspost

 
May 24, 2019

A few days back a friend purchased $ 1000 from the open market which he wanted to sell now that the dollar rate had increased somewhat. To his horror he came to know that all ten 100 dollar bills were fake. The money changer told him that a lot of fake dollars, pounds and euros (in fact, most foreign currencies) were in circulation and someone had passed on the fake bills to him.

My friend rushed to the money dealer he had purchased the dollars from, but he simply refused to take them back saying, “We don’t deal in fake currencies”.

Col (r) Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi

