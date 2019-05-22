PTF to support Aqeel’s Euro trip

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has decided to contribute to Aqeel Khan’s European trip that is aimed at further strengthening Pakistan top players’ combination for the forthcoming important Davis Cup tie against India to be held in Islamabad in September.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan said Aqeel’s trip to Geneva (Switzerland) as a hitting partner to Aisamul Haq was part of the federation’s efforts to raise a competitive combination for the tie. “Once we get support from the government, we will contribute to Aqeel’s trip, which so far is being looked after by Aisam,” he said.

During his stay in Europe, Aisam will participate in ATP tournaments including French Open and Wimbledon.

“We wish both players best of luck and hope their European stay will help them train in a better way. Aisam and Aqeel will be key to Pakistan’s chances against India,” the PTF chief said.