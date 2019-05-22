PTI MPA seeks FIR against Tallal Ch

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: PTI MPA Sadia Suhail has lodged an application against PML-N leader Tallal Chaudhry for using abusive language against the special advisor to PM for the registration of an FIR at the Johar Town police station on Wednesday. The complainant stated that Tallal was convicted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a contempt of court case. She said Tallal Ch's statement is shocking for every woman and it seems he has no respect for mothers, sisters, daughters and wives.
