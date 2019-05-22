More air quality monitoring stations sought

Islamabad : Three more monitoring stations are required to check air quality in the federal capital for which a summary has been sent to the Planning Commission for approval, the Standing Committee on Climate Change was told on Wednesday.

The committee meeting chaired by Sitara Ayaz discussed matters related to climate change. An official of the Ministry of Climate Change told the committee that two air quality monitoring stations including one fixed and one mobile were operating in the federal capital, while a request had been forwarded to Planning Commission for approval of three more.

He said that one monitoring station was working round the clock for monitoring the quality of air in the federal capital. The station was equipped with state of the art technology to monitor ambient air round the clock.

Major industries in Islamabad were steel furnaces, marble and pharmaceutical industries which were under the observation of Environmental Protection Agency.