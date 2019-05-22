FPCCI raises complaints of extortions with DG Rangers

KARACHI: A 12-member delegation of leading businessmen and FPCCI office bearers met the new DG Rangers Sindh Maj Gen Omar Ahmed Bukhari at the Sindh Rangers headquarters Karachi under the leadership of President Engr Daroo Khan.

While welcoming DG Rangers on his posting to Karachi, President Daroo Khan said the FPCCI had a close liaison with outgoing DG Rangers. FPCCI SVP, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig said the Rangers have greatly contributed to maintaining law and order situation in the city. However, there are some complaints of ‘bhattas’ being extorted from the business community which must be controlled. S.M.Muneer complained about water supply to Karachi industries and sought action against tankers mafia. Khalid Tawab, Zubair Tufail, VPs FPCCI and other members of the delegation raised other issues of the city. DG Rangers Maj Gen Omar Bukhari assured the delegation of continuing a close liaison with FPCCI and said he would appoint a Rangers focalperson to deal with urgent matters. He also promised to visit FPCCI after Eid to interact with a larger group of businessmen. The DG Rangers said Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan and in line with the instructions from the COAS, law and order will be maintained at all circumstances. The delegates included Senior Vice President FPCCI Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, S.M.Muneer, Zubair Tufail, Khalid Tawab, VPs Noor Ahmed Khan, Arshad Jamal, Muslim Mohammedi, Waqar Khan, Ishtiaq Baig, Mazhar A. Nasir & Abdul Sami Khan.