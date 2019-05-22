Two HIV positive patients die

SUKKUR: Two HIV patients have died, while 21 more cases including 19 children and two women, were reported in Ratodero, Larkana, taking the total number of HIV positive patients to 638.

A woman, Azeema w/o Imamuddin Buriro, from Shikarpur was diagnosed with HIV. She was being treated by the Sindh AIDS Control Programme for the last four months. Also Naru, s/o Popat, from Mitho Hajani, Hyderabad, died due to the HIV related complications.

In a related development, the Senate’s Standing Committee on National Health Services on Wednesday expressed concern over the HIV outbreak across Sindh and summoned the provincial health authorities on May 28 to take up the issue.

The HIV outbreak across Sindh started from Ratodero, Larkana, especially among the children.

According to the health officials, over 400 people, mostly children, tested HIV positive.

Experts have warned of a surge in the HIV infection due to the use of unhygienic medical equipments and the tendency to reuse syringes by hospitals, unregistered doctors and quacks. About 20,000 HIV infections were reported across Pakistan in 2017. According to the UN, Pakistan currently has the second fastest growing HIV/ AIDS rate across Asia.

Meanwhile, the government would hold consultations with international health organisations over the HIV crisis in Ratodero.