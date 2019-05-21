Opposition’s alliance unnatural, says Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday termed the opposition alliance unnatural and said the PTI government was not afraid of any kind of opposition alliance.

Addressing a press conference at Governor House regarding Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations, he said that people voted the PTI to power for public service. Despite the current increase in inflation, the people have full confidence that the PTI government would steer the country out of crises, he maintained.

He said that previous governments did nothing but to raise hollow slogans, adding that the PTI inherited all these issues and challenges from previous governments, but “We are determined to work day and night to put country on road to progress and prosperity". Chaudhry Sarwar said that various meetings of Prime Minister's tourism committees were held to evolve a comprehensive programme for facilitating Sikh yatrees for visa services and security besides others on birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Not only the Sikhs but also the international community had appreciated the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to open Kartarpur Corridor, he said and added that the government was putting efforts to resolve the issues of Sikh yatrees pertaining to immigration, travelling security and others.

The governor said the government had acquired about 1,500-acre land from the locals at market rates in Kartarpur to set up various facilities, adding that media and universities should play its role in creating awareness among people regarding religious tourism.