19,648 quacks’ outlets sealed

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 19,648 quacks’ outlets after its teams visited over 47,000 treatment centres across the province to check quackery.

The PHC teams visited 34,919 treatment centres and sealed 8,619 businesses of quacks. Out of the visited centres as per the census, 11,060 quacks were found to have ventured into other businesses after quitting quackery. Moreover, the district administrations across the province had also inspected 3,340 premises, and sealed 1,590 outlets as per the Punjab Healthcare Commission Act 2010. Hence, both the PHC and district authorities have cumulatively inspected 38,259 treatment centres, and sealed 10,209 quacks’ businesses. Among these, the PHC teams had sealed 1,005 quacks’ centres in Lahore, followed by 662 in Faisalabad, Gujranwala 601 and Sheikhupura 568. While acting on de-sealing requests, the PHC hearing committees have imposed fine of around Rs370 million on them.

During the last week, the PHC teams visited 268 treatment centres in 14 cities, including Lahore, and sealed 56 quackery outlets, while 64 quacks’ centres were converted into other businesses.