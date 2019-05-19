404 fined for illegal water connections, littering in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services, Peshawar, has fined 404 people for littering on roads, improper dumping of waste, illegal water supply connections and damaging water supply lines.

They also imposed fines ranging from Rs500 to Rs50,000 while total fine amount stands at Rs2.2 million. The chief executive officer directed all zonal managers to ensure collection of fines, for which each zone has constituted a revenue squad.

The squad comprising water supply staff, sanitation and drainage staff has started visiting localities throughout Peshawar to register and check illegal connections, waste disposal and littering, said a press release.

They imposed a fine under the Local Government Act for dumping waste on the roads and streets and using illegal water supply lines that also cause damage to other lines.

The squads visited Ashrafia Colony, Hashtnagri, Sikandarpura, Kabari Bazaar, Budhni, University Road, Board Bazaar, Nasir Bagh, Ring Road, Faqirabad, Dilazak Road, Gulbahar, Sarki, Rasheedabad and Gurr Mandi.

Those fined included shopkeepers, BRT contractors, car bargain centres, traders, domestic consumers and people using illegal water supply connections. "Imposing fines will help keep the city clean, and control waste of water and damage to public property," hoped WSSP CEO Syed Zafar Ali Shah.