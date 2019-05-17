close
Sat May 18, 2019
Dolphins injure woman

National

 
LAHORE: A woman was shot at and critically injured by the firing of Dolphins squad near Bank Stop, Chungi Amr Sidhu, in Nishtar Colony police area on Friday. The Dolphins were chasing two suspects on a bike, who left the bike and tried to escape. In the meantime, dolphins opened fire on them. One of the bullets hit the head of a passer-by woman. The victim was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. The locals captured the fleeing accused persons. The police also took accused Dolphins into custody. The IG has also taken notice of the incident and sought report from the DIG operations. Meanwhile, the family and relatives of victim woman gathered on road and protested against police.

