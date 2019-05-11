ISPR denies issuing threat alerts

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday cautioned people against fake threat alerts for various cities being circulated on the social media quoting it.

In a statement, the ISPR made it clear that no such threat alerts were issued by it and this propaganda was an attempt to create confusion and chaos in the society. “Citizens are requested not to spread such fake news and to please verify the information from the ISPR official website ispr.gov.pk. / official sites on other social media platforms,” said the statement.