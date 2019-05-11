close
Sun May 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 12, 2019

ISPR denies issuing threat alerts

Top Story

 
May 12, 2019

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday cautioned people against fake threat alerts for various cities being circulated on the social media quoting it.

In a statement, the ISPR made it clear that no such threat alerts were issued by it and this propaganda was an attempt to create confusion and chaos in the society. “Citizens are requested not to spread such fake news and to please verify the information from the ISPR official website ispr.gov.pk. / official sites on other social media platforms,” said the statement.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story