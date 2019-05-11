close
Sun May 12, 2019
May 12, 2019

US sends naval strike group as tensions rise with Iran

Top Story

 
May 12, 2019

WASHINGTON: The United States is deploying an amphibious assault ship and a Patriot missile battery to bolster an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers already sent to the Gulf, ratcheting up pressure Saturday on arch foe Iran.

In response to alleged threats from Iran, the USS Arlington, which transports marines, amphibious vehicles, conventional landing craft and rotary aircraft, and the Patriot air defence system will join the Abraham Lincoln carrier group, the Pentagon announced Friday.

