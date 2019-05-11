close
Sun May 12, 2019
A
May 12, 2019

Sale of religious items on rise in Ramazan

Islamabad

A
APP
May 12, 2019

Islamabad : The sale of religious items including prayer mats, prayer beads, rosaries, prayer caps and Islamic books has gone up all across the country during the holy month of Ramazan.

Markets near the mosques during the holy month of Ramazan become a hub for sales of prayer related accessories.

According to customers, they travel to the market from nearby towns to buy prayer mats and prayer beads in bulk.

A vendor Waqas Khan selling religious items outside a mosque said that Ramadan brings profit for them.

“We are here all twelve months of the year. However, during Ramazan, we have bumper sales as people buy more and use more,” he added.

