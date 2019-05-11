CDA to stop expansion of ‘katchi abadies’

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to conduct strict operations and monitoring on daily basis to curtail/stop the further expansion of ‘katchi abadies’ of Islamabad.

Operations of special teams were continued during weekly holidays and several ongoing illegal constructions were also demolished in the ‘katchi abadies’. Taking advantage of weekly holidays illegal occupants of the ‘katchi abadies’ started illegal construction work inside these areas. To eliminate such type of illegal activities and stop over the expansion of illegal construction in the ‘katchi abadies’, CDA has decided to monitor and tackle this issue by constituting special teams.

The special teams of Enforcement Directorate have started their work of monitoring with the following actions: On Saturday, monitoring teams of Enforcement Directorate of the Authority visited various ‘katchi abadies’ of Islamabad and during the visit of Sector G-7 ‘Shopper Colony’ some new illegal construction were observed and an immediate action was taken by the Enforcement team to demolish the illegal construction.

Monitoring team further observed an illegal extension of the wall in the ‘katchi abadi’ was carried out at the vicinity of France colony, Sector F-7/4; the extension of the wall was immediately demolished/razed.

Similarly, monitoring teams visited the ‘katchi abadi’ ‘Sarai-e-Aam’, Sector G-7/2, Bank Colony in Sector G-7/1, Musharif Colony, Katchi Abadi Sector G-8/1, Katchi Abadi Sector G-6/2, 100 quarters and also inspect the area of ‘katchi abadi’, Sector F-6 where monitoring teams did not found any new construction. The surveillance and monitoring of special teams in the all ‘katchi abadies’ of Islamabad will continue in the coming days.