Sat May 11, 2019
BR
Bureau report
May 11, 2019

Man asks company to review decision on tender

National

PESHAWAR: A resident of Mardan, Wadood Shah, has asked the Ecopack Company to review its decision and award the tender to him.

Speaking at a news conference here on Friday, he said that he had applied for the tender of plastic moulding of the company.

He said he had also deposited Rs500,000 as security on the directives of the company’s administration.

