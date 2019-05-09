Mutton, beef rates fixed in capital

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration following negotiations with butchers has decided to fix rate of mutton at Rs790 per kilogram. According to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, the butchers have agreed on selling mutton of female goat at Rs790/- instead of Rs850 per kilogram. However, mutton of young goat would be sold at Rs1030 per kilogram. The official said the common man purchases mutton of female goat where mutton of male goat falls in category of luxury item.

He said the butchers would now sell beef of buffalo at Rs370 per kilogram while beef of cow at Rs420 per kilogram. Hamza Shafqaat said the administration was continuously controlling, monitoring and checking prices of fruits, vegetable and essential items both at wholesale and retail market. “The rates of fruits and vegetable will go down further in the days to come," he said. The official said they have also established 17 sasta bazaars in rural and urban areas of the federal capital.