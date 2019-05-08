Russia expels two Swedish diplomats

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's foreign ministry said Moscow had expelled two of its diplomats Wednesday, following a Swedish move to deny visas to two Russian envoys, in the latest blow to relations already shaken by a row over spying.

The Swedish foreign ministry said Russia´s decision followed Stockholm´s refusal to extend one Russian diplomat´s visa and deny the application for a diplomatic visa for another Russian citizen.

"Russia has responded by asking two Swedish diplomats to leave Russia, which we regret," ministry spokeswoman Sofia Nahringbauer, told AFP. Nahringbauer said the ministry did not want to comment on whether Sweden would take any further actions.

Russian Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was asked to comment on the issue during a briefing on Wednesday, and whether the move was in response to Sweden´s refusal to grant visas.

"I can only say that the global answer is already in your question. I mean, in your phrase ´in response,´" she told reporters in Moscow.