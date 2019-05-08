17 people burnt in Peshawar explosion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bureau report
PESHAWAR: At least 17 people were burnt in an explosion followed by fire at a wheat grinding shop in Wahid Garhi on Wednesday . Officials of the Rescue 1122 said at least 17 people including many children were provided emergency treatment and shifted to hospital after they were burnt in the explosion and fire. The children were playing outside the small mill. It was not known as to what was the cause of fire and explosion.
Bureau report
PESHAWAR: At least 17 people were burnt in an explosion followed by fire at a wheat grinding shop in Wahid Garhi on Wednesday . Officials of the Rescue 1122 said at least 17 people including many children were provided emergency treatment and shifted to hospital after they were burnt in the explosion and fire. The children were playing outside the small mill. It was not known as to what was the cause of fire and explosion.