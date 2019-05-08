17 people burnt in Peshawar explosion

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: At least 17 people were burnt in an explosion followed by fire at a wheat grinding shop in Wahid Garhi on Wednesday . Officials of the Rescue 1122 said at least 17 people including many children were provided emergency treatment and shifted to hospital after they were burnt in the explosion and fire. The children were playing outside the small mill. It was not known as to what was the cause of fire and explosion.