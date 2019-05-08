close
Thu May 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

‘Terrorists enemy of Islam, Pakistan’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

LAHORE: The Muthahida Ulema Board has issued a decree against the terrorists targeting the officials of law enforcement agencies and innocent people.

Islamic Shariah forbids suicide blasts, terrorists attacks and killings of innocent people. The suicide blast outside Data Darbar, Lahore, is a heinous terrorist act of the enemies of humanity, the ulema said, adding, people of Pakistan were united and standing with the law enforcement agencies of the country to eliminate the menace of terrorism and extremism from Pakistan.

A statement released by Muthahida Ulema Board, Punjab, with the consent of leading scholars of different schools of thought in Pakistan, condemned suicide attack at police and innocent people during Ramazan. The PUC and Muthahida Ulema Board Punjab chairman has also convened an emergency meeting.

