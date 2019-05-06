Protest against irrigation water crisis in Badin

SUKKUR: The Save Badin Action Committee, on Saturday, organised a protest march against the irrigation water crisis in Badin district that ended at a local press club in Tando Bago Town, where the protestors staged a demonstration.

Nusrat Sahar Abbasi, MPA of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), along with the farmers, local leaders, members of civil society, writers and others, took part in the march that started from a small town of Khalefo Qasim and ended at Tando Bago Town. It is pertinent to mention here that the Save Badin Action Committee has been protesting against the water crisis in the district for the last four months but the concerned authority does not pay due attention to the issue.

Addressing the protesters, Nusrat Sahar Abbasi, the GDA MPA, strongly condemned the Sindh government for not taking appropriate measures to resolve the issue that does not provide due share of irrigation water to the people Badin for the past nine months. She said it is a sheer injustice that the water share of Badin district is being diverted to the land of some influential political figures affiliated with the ruling party.

Abbasi said she raised her voice in favour of the people of Badin for their due share of irrigation water in Sindh Assembly but the PPP-led Sindh government does not seem interested to resolve the issue or to provide justice in water distribution. She said she also pleaded for the attention of concerned authorities to look at the matter of flooding canals, blockages and diversions but they seem showing no interest. The GDA Sindh MPA said the PPP became so callous and indifferent that instead of resolving issues of the people who they elected them but they always try to blame the federal government for all the provincial issues.