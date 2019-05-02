IsDB Transformers Roadshow on 4th

ISLAMABAD: The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) will award three top innovators as part of its fifth edition of the Transformers Roadshow competition, a statement said on Thursday.

For the contest, IsDB has invited applicants to pitch ideas that help accelerate UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The statement said launched in July 2018, the Transformers Roadshow was a key initiative led by the IsDB’s Transform Fund, set up to support the bank’s strategic focus on supporting solutions that contribute to the SDGs. Previous editions of the Transformers Roadshow took place in Niger, Kazakhstan and Bangladesh, Uzbekistan where the Bank has awarded twelve innovators with $3,000 of funding and support.

The competition has attracted more than 200 entrepreneurs, scientists and innovators across Pakistan, of which 21 have been invited to pitch their projects assessed on their alignment with the SDGs agenda including factors such as innovativeness, impact & outreach, practicality, scalability, sustainability, potential for patenting and commercialisation.