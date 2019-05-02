Imran’s China visit ushers CPEC into new stage: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to China ushered the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into a new stage.

This was stated by the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing while commenting on the recent visit of the Prime Minister to China.

The leadership of the two countries decided to go for high-quality development and implementation of CPEC, laying more focus on industrial cooperation and social uplift and livelihood projects.

In a signed article, Yao Jing said the two sides underlined the importance of bringing policy synergy between BRI and the development strategy of Pakistan.

During the visit, Imran Khan once again reaffirmed his support for CPEC. His remarks on jointly addressing climate change, building tourism and livelihood corridor, promoting anti-corruption drive, setting up poverty alleviation fund, expanding free trade and investment were also widely welcomed by all the participants at the Belt and Road Forum (BRF).

Regarding regional and international issues, the two sides exchanged views on situations in Afghanistan and South Asia. China appreciated Pakistan's efforts in combating terrorism and maintaining regional peace. The two sides were satisfied with their close cooperation in international and multilateral forums and agreed to deepen communication and coordination at all levels.

During the Forum, Yao Jing wrote, “The leaders of the two countries witnessed the inking of 6 bilateral agreements, including CPFTA-II, Declaration of Completion of Preliminary Design Phase-I regarding up-gradation of ML-1 and construction of a new dry port near Havelian Dry Port under CPEC, China-Pakistan Economic and Technological Cooperation Agreement, MOU on CPEC Social Economic Cooperation, MOU on Cooperation in the field of Marine Sciences between the China Geological Survey and Pakistan Navy, Rashakai SEZ Concession Agreement.

The two sides also agreed on 14 cooperation initiatives or documents covering transportation, customs, agriculture, postal services, energy, disaster reduction, technology, environmental protection, intellectual property and many other fields. 370 Chinese entrepreneurs attended the China-Pakistan Trade and Investment Forum held in Beijing. They expressed optimism about the development potential of Pakistan and willingness to take advantage of investment opportunities. All above-mentioned cooperation closely focused on industrial cooperation and social livelihood uplift as priorities of the next phase of the CPEC.