Robbers injure shopkeeper

TOBA TEK SINGH: Dacoits shot at and injured a shopkeeper in Gojra on Tuesday night.

Two bandits intercepted shopkeeper Ali Akaash in Millat Town and shot at and injured him when he offered resistance. He was rushed to Gojra THQ hospital where the doctors referred him to Faisalabad Allied Hospital.

YOUTH SHOT DEAD: Three accused allegedly shot dead a youth in Chak 411/JB on Tuesday night. Umer Draz told police he was going to his fields with his son Shahbaz Akmal when accused Rizwan and his two accomplices shot dead Shahbaz. He said two weeks ago his son and the accused exchanged harsh words over a minor issue.