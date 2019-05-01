Navy, Army shooters set national records

KARACHI: Navy and Army’s shooters broke three national records in the 26th National Shooting Championship at PN Shooting Range Karsaz here on Tuesday.

In the qualification round of Air Rifle event, Navy scored 1847.2 points to break the previous record of 1822 points. Zeeshan Shakir of Navy scored 621.3 points to break the old record of 620.5 points in the qualification round of Air Rifle event’s individual category.

Army’s Sarfaraz Gul scored 618.4 points to break the old record of 612.9 points in the individual category of Air Rifle for junior event’s qualification round. Navy swept 50 metre Rifle-Prone for women event by winning top three positions in individual category. Nadia Rashid won gold, Nadra Raees grabbed silver, and Sara Saleem took bronze.

In the 10-metre Air Rifle event for men, Navy’s Zeeshan Shakir won gold, Army’s Sarfaraz Gul won silver, and Ghufran Adil of Navy grabbed bronze in individual category. In the team category of this event, Navy won gold, Army silver, and Pakistan Air Force took bronze.

In the 25-metre Rapid Fire Pistol event, Navy’s Ghulam Mustafa Bashir won gold, WAPDA’s Maqbool Hussain won silver, and Khalil Akhtar of Army won bronze in the individual category. In the team category of this event, Army won gold, Navy took silver, and WAPDA grabbed bronze.

In the Double Trap event, Army’s Aamir Iqbal and Farrukh Nadeem won gold and silver medals, respectively. The bronze medal was secured by Navy’s Munir Hussain. In Trap’s individual category, Army’s Farrukh Nadeem and Aamir Iqbal won gold and silver medals, respectively, while the bronze medal was taken by Sindh’s Usman Sadiq.

In the team category of the event, Army won gold, Navy took silver, and Sindh grabbed bronze. At the end of day five, defending champions Navy were leading with 29 medals (12 gold, seven silver, 10 bronze).

Army with 18 medals (six gold, eight silver, four bronze) were the second. PAF were the third with five medals (one gold, three silver, one bronze), WAPDA with two bronze and one silver were fourth, and Sindh with two bronze medals were the fifth. Punjab and Federal Rifles Association (FRA) have not won any medal yet.