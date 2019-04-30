‘Efforts on to promote sports in merged districts’

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA and provincial president for PTI Sports and Culture Wing, Fazal Elahi, has said there is no shortage of talent in the merged districts and no one would deprive them of their rights.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, he said that giving tribal youth their rights in sports was part of PTI’s manifesto. He said the government had finalised the party’s Sports and Culture Wing for tribal districts, with the election of Saeedullah Orakzai as its president, Khadija Kubra as vice-president and Maria Orakzai as finance secretary.

The MPA said sportspersons from the region would be given opportunities at national and international levels in every game. He said the tribal people had passed through a difficult situation over the last several years, and the youth remained far behind in every walk of life.

The players from tribal districts would represent own areas in the Olympic Games and others, he said. The PTI lawmaker said he would pay a visit to all tribal districts during the Ramazan and hold a mega event at Nishtar Hall after Eidul Fitr to present tribal and Pakhtun culture.

Regarding the demands of the doctors’ association and a recent incident, Fazal Elahi said that he had completed a dispenser course in 1992 and there was no harm to help a Muslim brother. He said he had not committed a sin by vaccinating a fellow Muslim brother. A video had gone viral recently in which the MPA was seen vaccinating a man on a roadside.