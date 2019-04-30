CM forms body to ban polythene bags

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here Monday in which the performances of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and cleanliness arrangements in different cities were reviewed.

On the chief minister’s direction, the decision was made to run a special cleanliness campaign here while the meeting also decided to impose a ban on polythene bags.

The chief minister expressed his displeasure over ineffective arrangements for cleanliness in Lahore and other big cities and directed that performance should be improved further. On his direction, the decision was made to run a special cleanliness campaign here while the meeting also decided to impose a ban on polythene bags.

The chief minister directed that special attention should be paid to the cleanliness of cities and lamented that the presence of solid waste was deplorable despite the provision of funds for its disposal. He said that work should be done in an organised manner to improve the cleanliness arrangements.

The presence of heaps of garbage on the roads of the provincial capital is a question mark on the performance of the departments concerned, he said. I need results and cleanliness should be visible.

He made it clear that the officials failing to perform would be held answerable. He said that an awareness campaign should be run to educate the people about the importance of cleanliness.

He directed to expedite work on the waste-to-energy project. The chief minister also directed to constitute a high-level committee under Law Minister to present comprehensive recommendations for imposing a ban on polythene bags. The legislation will also be done in this regard.

Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, secretaries of local government and energy departments, Commissioner Lahore, special secretary (finance) and others attended the meeting.

accountability: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Monday.

During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest, including political situation and media related strategy came under discussion. Gulraiz Afzal Chan MPA was also present on the occasion. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that opposition is afraid of the accountability process and added that no thief will be let off. The people are yearning for the accountability of the plunderers.

“Attention has been paid to the provision of healthcare and educational facilities and the development schemes relating to the backward areas are being personally monitored by me” he said.

“I am also monitoring the ground realities by visiting various districts, no one will be allowed any interference in the mission of public service” he said. The opinion of the public representatives is given credence for finalising development schemes, he added.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said that Punjab was moving towards durable development and Usman Buzdar was genuinely working for public welfare. grieved: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident near Islamabad Toll Plaza. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.