close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
April 28, 2019

Six killed in Rajanpur clash

Top Story

I
INP
April 28, 2019

RAJANPUR: At least six people were killed and six others injured in an armed clash between two rival groups here on Saturday.The police said the armed men traded fire over an old dispute in the Rojhan area of District Rajanpur. The bodies and the injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities where according to hospital sources, the condition of the wounded was also critical.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story