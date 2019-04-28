Imran says CPEC to transform Pakistan’s society

Ag APP

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as “not a transaction, rather it is a transformation of our society” and urged the need to further boost connectivity under the umbrella of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Addressing the Leaders’ Roundtable Session of the 2nd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Saturday, Khan once again urged BRI countries to establish a “Tourism Corridor” for cultural tourism exchanges, Radio Pakistan reported. The thematic focus of the Roundtable was: “Boosting Connectivity to Explore New Sources of Growth”.

In his statement, the Prime Minister underscored the vital importance of greater connectivity among BRI participating countries and proposed four specific areas for particular focus including digital connectivity, mobility of labour, cultural connectivity and sharing best practices in knowledge and innovation. To advance these proposals, among other things, the Prime Minister suggested setting up of the “BRI Tourism Corridor” to improve labour skills and mobility and creating multi-lingual digital platforms.

“We should also consider digital connectivity, mobility of labour and transfer of skills, cultural links and knowledge and innovation connectivity to further expand the scope of the BRI,” the Prime Minister said. He also recommended to the forum participants to develop programmes for improving the skills of labour from labour-surplus countries to assist labour-deficient countries. “We should also create multi-lingual digital platforms for connecting producers, consumers and skilled job seekers,” he added.

Khan said: “Pakistan is at the cross-roads of important regions. Throughout our history, we have connected ideas, cultures and commerce. Connectivity has been a part of our heritage and the CPEC is giving it modern shape in the 21st century.”

Referring to China’s success, the Premier said: “President Xi Jinping has given the BRI vision to break barriers, connect people, integrate economies and share prosperity.”

Khan added: “Pakistan is privileged to have been an early partner of China. Under the CPEC, we are building highways, modernising rail network, setting up power plants, establishing a port and special economic zones.”

Khan noted the connectivity of Gwadar port with China’s Xinjiang region will provide a shorter route for China’s imports, reduce the cost for Chinese companies and develop western China as well.

Reiterating Pakistan’s appreciation of President Xi’s BRI, the Prime Minister underlined that regional connectivity, resulting in enhanced cooperation and prosperity, would help find common solutions to longstanding problems.

The Leaders’ Roundtable was addressed by a large number of participating leaders including Russian Federation, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Chile, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Singapore, Burma, Italy, Hungary, Singapore and Greece.