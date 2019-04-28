close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

Three Levies men martyred in North Waziristan blast

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

MIRANSHAH: Three personnel of the Levies force were martyred and one more sustained injuries in a blast in the Malik Shahi area in Shewa tehsil in North Waziristan district on Saturday, official sources said.

The sources said that the explosives, planted during the night by unidentified miscreants near a check-post of the Levies force, went off when the Levies personnel arrived for duty in the morning.

Three Levies personnel were martyred and one was injured in the blast. All of them were local residents.

The local people placed the bodies of the martyred Levies soldiers on the Bannu-Thall road in protest against the incident. The protesters demanded the arrest of the perpetrators involved in the incident.

