Wheat growers to be compensated after damages survey: CM

LAHORE: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his the office here Friday.

During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest, including wheat procurement campaign and the steps taken for overcoming the damages caused to the crops due to recent rains and hailstorm came under discussion.

The chief minister assured of giving relief to the farmers to compensate for the damages caused to the crops and added that the survey was being done to assess such damages in the province. The Board of Revenue and PDMA have been issued instructions in this regard, he said.

He said the farmers would be compensated after the survey report and every possible step would be taken. The PTI government will not let the interests of the farmers damaged, he said adding that the government had complete sympathies with the farmers and it was standing with them. He said that farmers would be given a full reward of their hard work during the wheat procurement campaign and every grain of wheat would be purchased from them.

He said that Rs130 billion had been allocated during the current season for the purchase of wheat and wheat procurement target would be increased if needed. I am with the farmers and they will live an honourable life in the new Pakistan, the chief minister concluded.

Asad Qaiser thanked Usman Buzdar for initiating different steps, including conduction of survey for assessing the damages of the farmers. The Punjab government has also made best arrangements of wheat procurement and the interests of the farmers would be protected due to the steps taken by the Punjab government, he added.