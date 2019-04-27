UNAIDS officials call on governor

Amid a sudden increase in the number of AIDS/HIV cases in Sindh, specifically among minors, Governor Imran Ismail has emphasised enhancing ties between the provincial Aids control programme and the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

He laid emphasis to this effect during his conversation with Country Director UNAIDS for Pakistan and Afghanistan Dr Maria Elena G Filio Borrmeo as he met UN officials here at the Governor House on Friday. Ismail said public awareness campaigns had to be conducted keeping in view the alarming increase in the cases of HIV and Aids to enable the affected people to get timely treatment.

He said awareness campaigns should particularly target the people in the vulnerable sections of the society, including injectable drug users, jail inmates, and transvestites, who were more prone to the epidemic of AIDS as compared to the mainstream population groups.