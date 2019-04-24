One dies, 6 injured in varsity cylinder blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: One student died and 6 including canteen owner were critically injured after cylinder explosion in a private university of Lahore.According to media reports cylinder explosion occurred in a canteen of private university in Lahore on Tuesday. As a result one female student died on the spot and 6 got critically injured and were shifted to hospital where condition of 3 persons is stated to be critical. Canteen owner and a student were discharged after medical assistance.
