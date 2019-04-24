close
Wed Apr 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
O
ONLINE
April 24, 2019

One dies, 6 injured in varsity cylinder blast

National

O
ONLINE
April 24, 2019

LAHORE: One student died and 6 including canteen owner were critically injured after cylinder explosion in a private university of Lahore.According to media reports cylinder explosion occurred in a canteen of private university in Lahore on Tuesday. As a result one female student died on the spot and 6 got critically injured and were shifted to hospital where condition of 3 persons is stated to be critical. Canteen owner and a student were discharged after medical assistance.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan