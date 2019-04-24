close
Wed Apr 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
April 24, 2019

19 SHOs reshuffled

National

BR
Bureau report
April 24, 2019

PESHAWAR: Nineteen station house officers (SHOs) of the provincial capital were transferred and posted on Tuesday to improve the law and order in the city and go after the street criminals. A notification issued by Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman said Wajid Shah was posted SHO Gulbahar, Naeem Haider SHO Chamkani, Imranuddin SHO Nasir Bagh Police Station, Mohammad Umar SHO Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station, Qazi Arif SHO Pishtakhara Police Station and Arshad Khan was posted as SHO Regi Police Station. Qazi Nisar was posted SHO Phandu Police Station, Inamullah SHO Daudzai Police Station, Abdullah Jalal SHO Bhanamari Police Station, Ahmad Rasheed SHO Shah Qabool Police Station, Taimur Saleem SHO East Cantt Police Station and Nauman Khan SHO Gulberg Police Station.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan