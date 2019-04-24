19 SHOs reshuffled

PESHAWAR: Nineteen station house officers (SHOs) of the provincial capital were transferred and posted on Tuesday to improve the law and order in the city and go after the street criminals. A notification issued by Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman said Wajid Shah was posted SHO Gulbahar, Naeem Haider SHO Chamkani, Imranuddin SHO Nasir Bagh Police Station, Mohammad Umar SHO Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station, Qazi Arif SHO Pishtakhara Police Station and Arshad Khan was posted as SHO Regi Police Station. Qazi Nisar was posted SHO Phandu Police Station, Inamullah SHO Daudzai Police Station, Abdullah Jalal SHO Bhanamari Police Station, Ahmad Rasheed SHO Shah Qabool Police Station, Taimur Saleem SHO East Cantt Police Station and Nauman Khan SHO Gulberg Police Station.