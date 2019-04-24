Daesh claims carrying out Sri Lanka attacks

BEIRUT: The Islamic State group (Daesh) on Tuesday claimed a series of bombings that killed more than 320 people in Sri Lanka, after the government blamed local extremists for the blasts.

"Those that carried out the attack that targeted members of the US-led coalition and Christians in Sri Lanka the day before yesterday are Islamic State group fighters," said a statement released by IS propaganda agency Amaq.

Sunday´s bombings targeting churches and high-end hotels were among the deadliest such attacks worldwide since the 2001 strikes on the United States. The Sri Lankan government on Tuesday blamed the National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ) group for the blasts, saying they were carried out in retaliation for last month´s attacks on two mosques in New Zealand.

The presidency said there was intelligence that "international terror groups" were backing Sri Lankan extremists.