Tue Apr 23, 2019
AFP
April 23, 2019

Pompeo vows extremism after Sri Lanka attacks

World

AFP
April 23, 2019

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed Monday that the United States will keep fighting "radical terror" after devastating attacks in Sri Lanka that targeted churches on Easter and hotels.

"Radical Islamic terror remains a threat. We are continuing to do real work against these evil human beings," Pompeo told reporters. Asked if the threat showed the continued risks from the Islamic State group, Pompeo said the United States had succeeded in destroying the movement´s self-styled caliphate in Syria but needed to "remain active and vigilant" around the world.

