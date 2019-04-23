Zong expands 4G global roaming

ISLAMABAD: Zong 4G has moved to expand its network coverage beyond borders by ensuring 4G international roaming for its subscribers across 20 countries, the mobile network operator said on Monday.

This development thus makes Zong the largest Pakistani 4G cellular operator offering data services both nationally and internationally, the China Mobile company said in a statement. A company spokesperson said, “For us, customers are the first and foremost priority. We understand the importance for customers to remain connected on the go”.

“Our resolve to keep doing the best to serve our valued subscribers has been the guiding force behind our rise as the 4G market leader. Our ambition is to further expand our 4G international roaming services to more countries and to enable our customers in having the best possible 4G experience while traveling abroad,” the official added.

The statement further said Zong 4G had partnered with renowned operators from all over the globe to provide customers with lightning fast data roaming, optimal services and innovative solutions.