close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
April 22, 2019

Sheikh tells FBR to ‘fine-tune’ tax amnesty scheme

Top Story

A
APP
April 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has instructed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to “fine-tune” the forthcoming tax amnesty scheme and make it simple to understand and easy to implement.

According to a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry on Sunday, Sheikh reviewed the proposed Assets Declaration Scheme 2019 during a detailed discussion with the FBR’s officials.He also emphasised that the objective of the scheme should be to make the economy more tax compliant and documented, the statement added. The discussion focused on the scope and the features of the scheme.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story