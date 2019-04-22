Sheikh tells FBR to ‘fine-tune’ tax amnesty scheme

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has instructed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to “fine-tune” the forthcoming tax amnesty scheme and make it simple to understand and easy to implement.

According to a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry on Sunday, Sheikh reviewed the proposed Assets Declaration Scheme 2019 during a detailed discussion with the FBR’s officials.He also emphasised that the objective of the scheme should be to make the economy more tax compliant and documented, the statement added. The discussion focused on the scope and the features of the scheme.