Mon Apr 22, 2019
Newsdesk
April 22, 2019

Soldier hurt in Peshawar op embraces martyrdom

Top Story

N
Newsdesk
April 22, 2019

PESHAWAR: A soldier, who had sustained injuries during an operation in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area on Tuesday last, succumbed to his injuries and embraced martyrdom.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, Lance Naik Zafar had sustained injuries during the exchange of fire with alleged terrorists hiding in a house in Phase-VII, Hayatabad. He was shifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar where he embraced martyrdom on Saturday.

His funeral prayers were offered at Peshawar Garrison, which were attended by Corps Commander Peshawar and a large number of military and civil officials. Zafar’s body will be taken to his native town Khushab in Punjab where he will be buried with full military honour.

