Dr Hafeez Sheikh briefs PM on IMF bailout talks

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met newly-appointed finance adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Saturday. Dr Sheikh apprised the Premier regarding talks with the officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Geo News reported.

Speaking to the media ahead of his meeting with the Prime Minister, Dr Sheikh said: “I have issued directives to prepare for the budget and a medium-term strategy paper for the budget.” “The process of talks with IMF will be hastened. Pakistan wants the process of talks with IMF to proceed and the international lender has committed to send a mission to the country soon,” the finance adviser added.

“I will speak to the IMF mission head in the evening today,” he further said.

Dr Sheikh took charge of his post earlier on Saturday. The finance adviser will also have the charge of Revenue and Economic Affairs Division. Sheikh’s designation will be at par with that of a federal minister.—News Desk