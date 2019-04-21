close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 21, 2019

Dr Hafeez Sheikh briefs PM on IMF bailout talks

Top Story

 
April 21, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met newly-appointed finance adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Saturday. Dr Sheikh apprised the Premier regarding talks with the officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Geo News reported.

Speaking to the media ahead of his meeting with the Prime Minister, Dr Sheikh said: “I have issued directives to prepare for the budget and a medium-term strategy paper for the budget.” “The process of talks with IMF will be hastened. Pakistan wants the process of talks with IMF to proceed and the international lender has committed to send a mission to the country soon,” the finance adviser added.

“I will speak to the IMF mission head in the evening today,” he further said.

Dr Sheikh took charge of his post earlier on Saturday. The finance adviser will also have the charge of Revenue and Economic Affairs Division. Sheikh’s designation will be at par with that of a federal minister.—News Desk

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story