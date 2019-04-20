Student convention ends

LAHORE: A three-day second International Students’ Convention 2019 organised by Inter-Universities Consortium, University of Education (UOE) and United Nations Centre of Information concluded here on Friday.

The closing ceremony was held at the UOE’s Bank Road Campus which was attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam as chief guest. The vice-chancellors of many public and private sector universities, parliamentarians and other prominent scholars, educationists across the world attended the convention.

Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam said the purpose behind organising the convention was to enhance the knowledge and skills of the youths because Pakistani youths were an asset to the country. The convention was an enormous success and students from more than 70 universities attended it, he added. According to the organisers of the event, more than 20,000 students, educationists and people from different walks of life visited the convention.