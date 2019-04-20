close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

Student convention ends

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

LAHORE: A three-day second International Students’ Convention 2019 organised by Inter-Universities Consortium, University of Education (UOE) and United Nations Centre of Information concluded here on Friday.

The closing ceremony was held at the UOE’s Bank Road Campus which was attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam as chief guest. The vice-chancellors of many public and private sector universities, parliamentarians and other prominent scholars, educationists across the world attended the convention.

Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam said the purpose behind organising the convention was to enhance the knowledge and skills of the youths because Pakistani youths were an asset to the country. The convention was an enormous success and students from more than 70 universities attended it, he added. According to the organisers of the event, more than 20,000 students, educationists and people from different walks of life visited the convention.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore