NA body concerned at recent incidents of HR violations

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Human Rights showed special concern over the recent episodes of human rights violation including incidents of police brutality that had taken place in Karachi, terrorist attacks on Hazara Community in Quetta and on the paramilitary personnel on Makran Coastal Highway.

The first meeting of the committee on Human Rights was held with its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday. “We took cognizance showed special concern over the recent episodes of human rights violation including incidents of police brutality that had taken place in Karachi, terrorist attacks on Hazara Community in Quetta and on the paramilitary personnel on Makran Coastal Highway,” said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while talking to newsmen after chairing the meeting.

Bilawal said the committee has taken a notice of killing of child in the police encounter in Karachi as these kinds of actions not restricted only to Sindh but also of whole of the country. “We have to make the police and all the law enforcement agencies subordinate to the law and according to human rights,” he said. He said the committee has condemned the recent terrorism incident of Quetta against Hazara community and on the paramilitary personnel on Makran Coastal Highway.

Bilawal said the Committee on Human Rights was also taking up the issue of missing persons and the Ministry of Human Rights was also working on the matter of missing persons. “If the government is serious then it could resolve the issue of missing persons and if the issue of the missing persons not resolved then all the opposition parties could opt for legislation in the Parliament for resolving this issue,” he said.

He said, “We welcome the government initiative of the government for bringing the legislation. The ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Bill, 2018 and ready to assist the government for the legislations for disabled persons like of law existed in Sindh introduced in 2008 in this regard.

Earlier, the committee took cognizance and showed special concern over the recent episodes of human rights violation and the persecution against journalist Shahzaib Jillani by the law enforcement agencies. The committee tagged those incidents as violation of fundamental rights protected under the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Ministry of Human Rights apprised the committee about the working and performance of the Ministry. The briefing touched upon the proactive approach of the ministry, dealing with review of the existing legislative frame work, compliance of international obligations by harmonising domestic laws, monitoring and coordinating with the provincial governments. The ministry also briefed regarding its initiative of Benazir Shelter Home in Islamabad. The committee was also apprised regarding theproblems being faced by the ministry regarding resources and funds available to outreach the victims of human rights violation.

The committee undertook discussion and decided to defer “The ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Bill, 2018” moved by the ministry and “The National Commission on the Status of Women (Amendment) Bill, 2018 moved by Aliya Kamran, MNA till its next meeting for further deliberations.

The committee also recommended that Farhatullah Babar, ex-senator would also be requested to attend the upcoming meetings as a special invitee.

The meeting was also attended by Ms. Shireen Mazari, Minister for Human Rights and officers of Human Rights Ministry.