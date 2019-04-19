Health officers’ explanation sought on poor performance

LAHORE : DEPUTY Commissioner Ms Saleha Saeed has sought explanations from the officers of the Lahore Health Authority on showing poor performance in 12 union councils regarding the Lot Quality Assurance Sampling (LQAS) evaluated by World Health Organisation and third party in their report of the previous anti-polio drive.

She also removed union council polio officer of UC 55 and 59, Sultan, over his poor briefing about LQAS in the UCs. The DC took the decision in a meeting. In the briefing on LQAS, the third party identified 12 union councils where the anti-polio teams of the health authority had not worked up the Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) and missed some children during anti-polio drives and some children were not marked properly on their fingers after administering anti-polio drops to them.