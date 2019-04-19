close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2019

Concern at higher education budget cut

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2019

LAHORE : University of Management and Technology (UMT) President Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that the budget reduction has resulted in a financial panic for academia and will bring students on streets. In a press release, the UMT president said the future of youth was at stake as the recurring budget of the higher education sector was facing serious deficit of more than Rs 25 billion. The HEC and govt should look into the matter and take steps to avoid any untoward situation, he added. Ibrahim said the govt was known to be the torch-bearer of educational reforms and it was govt’s basic responsibility to save higher education institutes from the aftermath of budget cuts.

