PPP, PML-N should look for new political narrative: Fawad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are in panic owing to the corruption cases against them and they have made the future of their parties bleak.
In a tweet, the minister advised both the PPP and PML-N to “come out of” Zardari and Sharif and concentrate on a new political narrative.
“Concerned by corruption cases, their leadership has made the future of these two parties bleak. Non-serious debates on changes in the 18th amendment and presidential system are aimed at diverting attention from their cases,” he said.
ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are in panic owing to the corruption cases against them and they have made the future of their parties bleak.
In a tweet, the minister advised both the PPP and PML-N to “come out of” Zardari and Sharif and concentrate on a new political narrative.
“Concerned by corruption cases, their leadership has made the future of these two parties bleak. Non-serious debates on changes in the 18th amendment and presidential system are aimed at diverting attention from their cases,” he said.