Thu Apr 18, 2019
April 18, 2019

PPP, PML-N should look for new political narrative: Fawad

April 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are in panic owing to the corruption cases against them and they have made the future of their parties bleak.

In a tweet, the minister advised both the PPP and PML-N to “come out of” Zardari and Sharif and concentrate on a new political narrative.

“Concerned by corruption cases, their leadership has made the future of these two parties bleak. Non-serious debates on changes in the 18th amendment and presidential system are aimed at diverting attention from their cases,” he said.

