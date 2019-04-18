Pandemonium in PCB

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented upheaval, five of the seven Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Governing Board members turned against Chairman Ehsan Mani’s domestic cricket revamping plan and the recent appointment of Managing Director Waseem Khan, resulting in a premature conclusion of the 53rd meeting in Quetta on Wednesday.

Five BoG members tabled a resolution expressing their distrust on Mani’s domestic restructuring plan and at the same time showing no trust on the appointment of managing director, saying such an office has no constitutional cover.

The PCB chairman did not allow tabling the resolution, saying it was never a part of the agenda circulated earlier. “Waseem’s appointment was made following a long process that involved members of the Governing Board. It is a professional post adopted through professional procedure monitored by none other by BoG members,” Mani said.

He said that out of agenda point could be discussed in between the meeting. “These members should have made the resolution part of the agenda or at time when BoG meeting agenda was given final shape.”

Mani warned against efforts to blackmail PCB. “I don’t know whether such a move by BoG members was part of political agenda but one thing is clear that I would not be blackmailed through such moves. These elements are not serving cricket but their own interests.”

He was of the view that Waseem Khan had already attended three BoG meetings in the past. “His appointment has already got BoG backing.”

Five of the Governing Board members Kabir Ahmed Khan, Nauman Butt, Shah Dost, Muhammad Ayaz Butt and Shahrez Abdullah Khan earlier tried to table a resolution that was not accepted after which the meeting was adjourned. However, they are firm that since they are in majority the resolution is deemed accepted.